Anti-Semitic French comedian Dieudonné banned from TikTok

Controversial French comedian Dieudonné has been banned from TikTok, the video sharing app said Wednesday, according to AFP.

"Dieudonné's account has been removed from the platform," a spokesman for TikTok told the news agency, without giving a reason for the decision.

TikTok’s move comes after the convicted anti-Semite has been removed from YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook, which also owns Instagram, pulled Dieudonné’s account last week because he "had mocked victims of the Holocaust" and used "dehumanizing terms about Jews".

The comedian had his YouTube channel cut off for similar reasons in June by mother company Google.

He had about 1.3 million followers on Facebook, and some 400,000 on YouTube.

The comedian stirred up controversy several years ago when he invented the quenelle gesture, a reverse Nazi salute that has become extremely popular in anti-Semitic and extremist circles across the French-speaking world and worldwide.

He was widely accused of promoting anti-Semitism and already has a string of convictions in France for hate speech and other related offences, and saw his performances banned by French authorities due to their virulently anti-Semitic content. The comedian managed to have some of the bans overturned.

In 2015, a French court convicted Dieudonné of anti-Semitic comments and fined him $24,000.

Dieudonné was also barred from entering Canada in 2016, though he later performed in front of fans in Montreal via video link.

The controversial comedian was also sentenced to two months in jail in Belgium for incitement to hatred over anti-Semitic comments during a show in that country.

France's anti-discrimination tsar Frederic Potier welcomed TikTok's decision, and took to Twitter to urge that social network to follow suit, asking, "What are you waiting for?"