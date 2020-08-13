PLO: Impose sanctions on Israel

Saeb Erekat, secretary of the PLO's executive committee, on Wednesday called on the international community to "bring Israel to justice and impose sanctions on it," as this is the only way to bring “an end to the crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.”

In a statement, Erekat condemned what he described as "the damage caused by Israel to Palestinian residents and their property through the demolition of houses at an increasing rate and in preparation for the realization of annexation of territories in Judea and Samaria to Israel in violation of international law."

He also accused Israel of "giving the green light to criminal settlers to burn Palestinian trees, mosques and property, and coordinating between the two sides."