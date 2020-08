Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shai thinks that the country's nine million citizens are all against new elections.

Ben Caspit talks this week with Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shai of the Blue and White party on the current budget crisis, which is shaking Israeli politics.

For Shai, the country's nine million citizens are all against new elections, with one exception only: citizen Benjamin Netanyahu, who follows his personal interests.

One thing is for sure: there is no apparent reason for disbanding the government and dragging the public, under a medical crisis, to Election Day.