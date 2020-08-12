Israel and US test 'Arrow 2' missile interception system

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), in the Israel Ministry of Defense, together with the American Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and the Israeli Air Force (IAF), on Wednesday evening completed a successful test of the Arrow-2 weapon system.

The test was led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and conducted at a site located in central Israel.

Throughout the test, the Arrow-2 system successfully engaged a Sparrow target missile, which simulates a long-range surface-to-surface missile. The campaign was conducted in accordance to the defense establishment’s plans.

Defense Minister, Benny Gantz said, “Israel must face challenges both near and far, and our ‘elite technological unit’ led by the DDR&D, IAI, and additional defense industries, ensures that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies, and that we will defend Israeli skies from any threat.”

The joint Israeli-American test reflects the partnership and friendship between the two countries as well as the deep commitment of the United States to the safety of the citizens of Israel. We will continue to work together to strengthen the capabilities of the defense establishment in the air, land and sea, as well as in cyberspace.

During the test, the updated capabilities of the Arrow system to contend with current and future threats, were validated. The interception was conducted by IAF service members together with engineers from the institutions involved in the system’s development. The various layers of Israel’s air defense mechanism were employed in this test, in order to ensure their readiness and efficacy in operational scenarios.

This successful interception test joins a series of additional achievements, including the Arrow-3 test campaign conducted by the IMDO and MDA last year, in Alaska. Both systems demonstrated advanced operational capabilities. The integration of both systems in Israel’s air defense mechanism significantly expands and enhances the state’s capability to defend against current and future threats.