Infant hit by car in Jerusalem

Infant suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in J'lem. EMTs transfer him to hospital.

A year-old infant was struck by a car on Yochanan Mizrachi Street in Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs treated the infant for his injuries at the scene before he was transported to the hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer Shimo Kirshevsky who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "Together with other first responders who arrived at the scene, I treated the infant, who had come out of the courtyard of his home and was moderately to seriously injured after he was struck by a car.

"He suffered a serious head injury and injuries to his limbs."