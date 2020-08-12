PM: Want to help the economy? Buy Israeli products

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, today, Wednesday, toured the Gilro factory in Beit Shemesh with the goal of strengthening Israeli industry and closely evaluating the assistance programs to provide incentives for industry and return workers to the economy.

Manufacturers Association of Israel President Dr. Ron Tomer and Israel Tax Authority Director General Eran Yaacov also participated in the tour.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Katz toured the factory accompanied by its owner. They spoke with the veteran workers who returned from unpaid leave and new workers who were recently hired.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commented: “I am here with the Finance Minister, Manufacturers Association President Ron Tomer and Avi Gelbard from Gilro, which makes wafers. This factory received an exemption from local property taxes as well as incentives to hire workers. It just hired another eight workers and is due to hire even more. This is part of our plan to aid businesses; I am pleased to see that it is working."

"The Finance Minister and I are going to present more plans to provide incentives for employment and growth. We are rehabilitating the Israeli economy and are also concerned about health and the economy, and of course, security, constantly, as you can see. I am certain that these efforts will succeed. What we also need to do is to quickly channel funds to all state systems, to our civilian systems, to all citizens of Israel. To this end, I hope we will be able to pass a budget soon. We do not need elections. We need to pass a budget now.”

“Increase consumption. Eat wafers, or anything else made in Israel. You want to help the economy? Then help yourselves by buying Israeli products. It helps.”

He added: “First, I wish Benny Gantz a quick and complete recovery. I very much hope that we will be able to submit a budget in the coming days because the Israeli economy and the citizens of Israel are crying out for it. It is necessary at the start of the school year. Otherwise, there will be no afternoon daycare or other things – all of the other programs related to the start of the new school year and the needs of the citizens of Israel and Israeli businesses. All of them are simply crying out for a budget. Let us pass one now.”