Helen Freedman, who served as executive director of Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI), has passed away.

Samaria councilman David Ha'ivri commented on Freedman's passing, tweeting, "Very sad news to learn that Helen Freedman has left us. She was a very special lady, a Jewish lion totally focused on fighting for #Israel. Over the past 30 year I spoke many times with groups of supporters who she brought to Shomron and Judea and spoke at her events in NYC."