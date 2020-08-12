Health Ministry: Isolation times to be shortened

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients ' isolation period to be counted from day test was administered and not the day the results were received.

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday evening that the duration of isolation for coronavirus patients who do not display symptoms will be shortened to and that the days of isolation will be counted from the date the test was taken and not from the date of the positive result of the test.

Dr. Sharon Elrai, head of public health at the Health Ministry, published a document which noted that this change will shorten the time Israeli citizens are required to be in isolation by one to three days.

The document further stated that in cases where it is unknown when the coronavirus test was administered, the length of the period of isolation will be shortened by one day.

In cases of patients who have symptoms, it is not possible to determine with certainty the date of onset of the disease, and recovery will be defined as ten days from the date of taking the positive sample, provided that at least three days have elapsed since the end of symptoms.

Asymptomatic patients can also have a qualified nurse give them a recovery certificate, provided she has checked the patient's computerized medical record and questioned the patient.

Patients who have experienced symptoms can receive confirmation that they have recovered only from a doctor.