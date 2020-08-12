Will Israelis be able to visit Greece without isolation?

Israeli, Greek foreign ministers discuss agreement to allow citizens from each country to visit the other without needing to enter isolation

The Foreign Ministers of Israel and Greece have agreed that tourists from Greece will be able to enter Israel without the need for a period of isolation and that there will similarly be no obligation to isolate those who come to Greece from Israel.

Tomorrow (Thursday), Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Israel and meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to work out the final details of the agreement.

At the same time, the Ministers of Transportation, Health, Foreign Affairs and Tourism announced that tomorrow at 4 PM the countries to which Israelis will be able to fly to and return from without the need for isolation will be announced.

Last week, it was reported that the Health Ministry is compiling a list of countries to which Israelis will be able to fly to and return from without the need to enter isolation.

The updated list included the countries of Austria, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and several Greek islands.

It was previously reported that despite the EU's classification of Israel a "red" state, Jerusalem is examining an outline in which the EU could allow an exception - so that Israelis can visit three of the Greek islands.