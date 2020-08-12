Prof. Roni Gamzu: Hadassah needs immediate financial assistance

Israel's Coronavirus Czar, Prof. Roni Gamzu, visited Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem Wednesday to see the coronavirus wards where approximately 80 patients are being treated.

The meeting between Prof. Gamzu and Hadassah director-general Prof. Zeev Rotstein was attended by senior members of the Coronavirus Department, medical and nursing staff, Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital Medical Director Prof. Yoram Weiss, Emergency Medicine Director Dr. Kobi Assaf and Deputy Director for Nursing Dr. Rely Alon.

Prof. Weiss presented to Gamzu the statistics the patients at Hadassah since the beginning of the crisis. Nearly 1,000 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized and discharged after several weeks and about 100 patients have been placed on ventilators.

Weiss also presented the activity of the hospital's coronavirus laboratories, which has performed the highest number of tests in Israel so far and noted that Hadassah has already approved 25 studies on the coronavirus and additional studies are in the process of being approved.

Prof. Gamzu visited the recently opened coronavirus ward and saw the section for new mothers who tested positive for the virus but wished to stay with their children after giving birth. He also saw a section for children who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which allows for comfortable and adapted hospitalization for them and their parents, and a section for dialysis patients.

"The urgent issue for discussion in the Corona Cabinet is the provision of immediate budget assistance to Hadassah Hospital, which treats nearly 100 Corona patients, and the allocation of nursing and medical staff," Gamzu said, adding, "I see here the excellent and quality work of the staff in the care of the Corona patients. There is no other hospital in the world that demonstrates such intensive work for the Corona patients in parallel with the routine operation of the hospital, which is fully occupied in all departments."

Prof. Zeev Rothstein added, "We at Hadassah are able to provide treatment for more Corona patients, but we need a budget, and doctors and nurses. It is impossible to act with financial uncertainty."