PM: We're doing all we can to enable new school year to begin on Sep. 1

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu presided over a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem together with Education Minister Yoav Galant, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, and National Security Council (NSC) head Meir Ben-Shabbat, in order to discuss preparations for the opening of the school year on September 1.

Following the meeting's conclusion, Netanyahu announced: "I have just held a meeting with the ministers of Education, Health and Finance, and the head of the NSC, regarding the opening of the new school year. We are doing everything possible to enable the school year to open on September 1 [as it does every other year]. That is the target date; we do not intend to alter it," Netanyahu stated.

"We are making all necessary arrangements to ensure that the necessary resources are provided to the education system in order to bring our plans to fruition," he added. "This is a matter of the utmost importance to all Israeli citizens."