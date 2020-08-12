Israel helping India with the coronavirus crisis

State of Israel donates advanced medical equipment to India's leading hospital for use in fight against the coronavirus.

The cooperation between Israel and India against the coronavirus has been taken to the next level.

Following the successful research collaboration to develop and provide rapid tests for the coronavirus, the Israeli Embassy in India provided doctors with groundbreaking medical equipment that was developed in Israel and found to be effective for the fight against the coronavirus at a ceremony held at Aiims Hospital in Delhi.

The technologies provided include non-contact remote sensing and treatment systems, a medical management and coordination system as well as advanced medical systems and artificial intelligence-based solutions, such as a medical robot used in Israel which reduces medical staff exposure to infected patients.

Some of the equipment was donated by the Israeli companies and some was purchased with a special budget allocated by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

The equipment donation operation, which was initiated and led by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, will help Aiims Hospital deal with the coronavirus that is now spreading in India at a high rate.

The cooperation and transfer of the equipment with the advanced technology will in the future open up opportunities for Israeli companies for commercial collaborations throughout India.

The relationship between Aiims Hospital and the Israeli Foreign Ministry dates back to 2007. In 2011 an Israeli-style trauma center was established at the hospital following a visit by an educational delegation from the Indian Hospital to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. This advanced intensive care unit has served as a model for other hospitals across India.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have held three talks in which they agreed on the need for cooperation between the two countries in the war against the coronavirus.

At the beginning of the crisis, India helped Israel rescue thousands of Israelis who were scattered throughout India when the country initiated a total curfew and halted all flights. All Israeli citizens were safely returned to Israel. India also supplied Israel with medicines and protective equipment that were needed to fight the plague.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka, expressed satisfaction with the expanding collaboration between the nations. We are pleased to share the best medical technology from Israel with AIIMS- leading medical institute of India. Through cooperation & the combination of India and Israel’s medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both countries, as well as the world."

"The mutual assistance between India and Israel in dealing with the coronavirus is a reflection of the brave friendship that has been forged between the countries and which has even strengthened under the corona epidemic. The scientific and technological cooperation between Israel and India is unique and groundbreaking. The two countries complement each other in their development and production capabilities that enable innovative solutions for both countries, as well as the whole world," Ambassador Malka added.