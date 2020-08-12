Fatah music video: The day you extend your hand, we'll cut it off

Music video produced by Fatah threatens to 'obliterate' Israel should it move to apply sovereignty.

In a recent music video produced by Fatah and exposed by Palestinian Media Watch, PA Chairman Abbas’ party threatens to “obliterate” “whoever approaches my land” should Israel apply Israeli law to the Jordan Valley and the Jewish towns in the Judea and Samaria.

In the words of the song: If Israel “extends its hand” to take Palestinian land, that hand will be “cut off.”

Fatah promises to “redeem the land with spirit and blood” and “sacrifice souls” while making the “Zionist suffer.”

Fatah added another of its frequent messages as well: That “Palestine” is more “precious” than life itself.