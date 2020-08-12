Liberman to Likud MK: 'You're a foreign transplant, you should be in Shas'

MK Liberman slams Likud's MK Karhi: 'You should be in Shas, you have no concept of Jabotinsky.'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday argued with MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) and MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud).

During the argument, Liberman told Karhi: "For you, the bullies' covenant is La Familia. You have no concept of Jabotinsky, or Beitar's ethos. You're a foreign transplant. You should be there in Shas, you were one of Eli Yishai's people and by coincidence you understood that your road in Shas is closed off, so you went to Likud, but you're a foreign transplant."

Beitar is a youth movement founded by Ze'ev Jabotinsky.

Turning to Gafni, Liberman said, "I agree that I am a lot better than you are to the haredi community, because I want to advance it, I want it to learn, that it will be able to support itself and not be pitiful and begging. That's the whole difference between us."

"Don't worry, the day will come. Today's strength, when you feel strong and sure, will not last forever. We'll do what needs to be done."

MK Yitzhak Pindrus (UTJ) retorted: "For two thousand years people have threatened us, and nothing happened, for two thousand years they've been telling us this."

"The ball is round, you know that we'll meet when it comes around again. Unlike you, I will continue working for the good of the haredi community."