Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

Redstone, behind some of the biggest media firms in the US such as Paramount Pictures and CBS Corp., coined the saying "content is king."

Media giant Sumner Redstone was pronounced dead in his LA home Tuesday. He was 97.

Redstone, who was behind some of the biggest media firms in the US such as Paramount Pictures and CBS Corp., was famous for coining the saying "content is king."

A Jew born in Boston, MA., Redstone was a lifelong supporter of the Democrat Party, but backed George W. Bush in his campaign against Democrat hopeful and former Sec. of State, John Kerry.

The billionaire media mogul is said to have donated more than $150 million to philanthropic causes.

At one time, Redstone vowed to "live forever" so as not to have to select a successor.

"ViacomCBS mourns the passing of Sumner M. Redstone, its Chairman Emeritus, & Chairman & CEO of National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of ViacomCBS. Mr. Redstone transformed a family-owned theater company into a preeminent global media portfolio," ViacomCBS tweeted Wednesday morning.