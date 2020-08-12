Likud: Blue and White violating coalition agreements

The Likud party has expressed dissatisfaction from Defense Minister Benny Gantz's (Blue and White) announcement stating that his party will not attend the Wednesday vote on the anti-Netanyahu bill proposed by the left, Kan News reported.

The party said that from their perspective, Blue and White's failure to attend the vote is the same as support for the bill.

"This is a violation of the coalition agreement, and it will lead to new elections," the Likud warned.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who chairs the Shas party, spoke earlier with senior Blue and White officials, to try to convince them to vote together with the coalition so that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would not have a reason to break the coalition apart and call new elections.

The bill in question, proposed by Yesh Atid, would bar individuals who have been charged with criminal offenses from serving as prime minister. It is widely seen as an attempt to undemocratically bring down Netanyahu, whose charges are seen by many as political.