'Another lockdown will lead to mass layoffs, business closures'

Businessman and former Knesset Member Erel Margalit penned an open letter Wednesday to the members of Israel’s Corona Cabinet ahead of their discussions to consider the imposition of another general closure. Margalit emphasized the danger of such a lockdown to the entire economy.

He wrote, “Another general lockdown will lead to mass layoffs, and the collapse of many businesses across the country. Out of responsibility for the fate of hundreds of thousands of families in Israel, small and medium businesses, and hundreds of thousands of unemployed, I call on you, as members of the Coronavirus Cabinet, to oppose the imposition of a closure and to allow the Israeli economy to continue to remain open even during this challenging period, while implementing the necessary adjustments to stop the spread of contagion.”

Moreover, Margalit called on the cabinet members to be proactive in taking steps aimed at helping the economy.

He told them, “Support for small, medium, and large businesses, and for hundreds of thousands of families in Israel - this is the urgent order of the day. This support requires – among other things – running programs to integrate minority ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors into the labor market, providing incentives, developing new creative business models, reducing regulation, lowering taxation rates, recruiting experts and mentors to stem the financial collapse of families and businesses alike, and build long-term plans to emerge from the crisis."