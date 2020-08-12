Health Ministry: 1,785 new coronavirus cases, 377 in serious condition

Health Min. Director General warns: If there is a rise in infections or patients on ventilators, we'll impose a lockdown.

Israel's Health Ministry has announced that 1,785 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, and 102 since midnight on Wednesday.

Israel currently has 377 coronavirus patients in serious condition, including 110 on respirators.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Director General Professor Hezi Levi warned that if the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, Israel will impose another lockdown.

"There are reasons for us to be worried, because we're in a period which is not simple, with changing morbidity," he said. "The infection rate has stabilized, but there's a battlefield against the coronavirus, to bring down the infection rates. There's been a stabilization in the number of seriously ill patients and patients on ventilators, but the numbers are high."

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, he added, "A lockdown is a tool that exists, but it's in the arsenal. We will use it if there is a rise in infections, in the number of seriously ill patients, patients on ventilators, and in the burden on hospitals. We are monitoring the situation in the hospitals every day - they are managing the current numbers."