'We won't have a vaccine in the coming months'

Israel's coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says he can't guarantee Israel won't reimpose total lockdown. 'We'll try everything else first.'

Israel is unlikely to have a vaccine available in the coming months, Israel’s coronavirus czar warned Wednesday, adding that the country may need to impose a second comprehensive nationwide lockdown.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal Wednesday, Ronni Gamzu, the chief coordinator of Israel’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, said that he cannot guarantee that Israel won’t reimpose a nationwide lockdown, but added that he would first exhaust every other alternative before imposing a lockdown.

“I can’t guarantee that we won’t get to a lockdown, but I promise to try every other possible avenue to reduce the outbreak.”

Efforts to trace those infected have failed in recent weeks, Gamzu said. “Today we’re barely able to cut infection chains.”

Gamzu said that despite the growing number of hospitalized coronavirus patients, the hospital system is not being overwhelmed.

“The hospitals aren’t collapsing. But what we need is for there not to be 100 patients in serious condition at Hadassah and 30 at Rambam Hospital, we need smart dispersal [of patients].”

Gamzu voiced his opposition to lockdown imposed on the predominantly haredi city of Modiin Illit.. “It will cause people to spread the virus inside [the city]. We need to work with the city and residents so they help us get to a situation where we don’t have 30% testing positive.”

The coronavirus czar went on to say that it is unlikely there will be a working vaccine in the next few months.

"Everyone is talking about a vaccine. It is hard for me to believe that it will happen in the next month or two months. In my opinion, we have to wait at least till the middle of the coming winter."