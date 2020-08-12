Israel's special-ops police force unveils advanced mask system

Yamam anti-terror police force develops special hermetically sealed breathing system, to be used in hospitals across Israel.

Israel’s special operations anti-terror police force, the Yamam, has unveiled a new breathing apparatus which will help medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

“This is the best protective system in the world today,” said Sgt. Y., who works in the Yamam’s innovation department, according to Israel Hayom. “It provides protection which is hundreds of percent better than the systems we’ve been sold.”

The new hermetic breathing system was developed by the Yamam’s innovation department in conjunction with Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. The new system has been called the “MEIR” mask, after the hospital, and as an abbreviation of the breathing system’s Hebrew name (Maseicha Aktivit Yeudit Revuit – Dedicated Active Medical Mask).

The Health Ministry has cleared the MEIR mask for use, and it has been distributed to healthcare providers at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

The new MEIR mask provides 300 to 400 times the protection of the conventional N95 mask, which has a rated protection factor of 10, compared to a protection factor of 3,000 to 4,000 for the MEIR mask.

An additional advantage of the new system, according to Israel Hayom, is that the MEIR mask actively provides air to the breathing system.