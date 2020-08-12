Hamas warns of military response

Hamas spokesman says Palestinian "resistance groups" would not agree to a continued policy of a siege on Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum on Tuesday warned Israel of the consequences of the continued closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza.

The crossing, which is used to transport goods from Israel to the Gaza Strip, was closed on Tuesday in response to the uptick in incendiary balloon attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

"Our people and our residents in Gaza have the right to express their anger and make their voices heard again to a world that is watching and not taking action as the suffering and the aggravation of our living conditions and humanitarian conditions continue," Barhoum said.

"Popular activity and the use of tools and means of resistance to express anger and pressure the Israeli occupation to end the siege is a natural thing, and a natural consequence of the aggressive occupation policy," he continued.

In a threatening tone, Barhoum said, "The Palestinian resistance organizations that will never agree to impose this situation on our residents in Gaza will not abandon their duty and national, moral and ethical role towards our people and the task of safeguarding its interests."