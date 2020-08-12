Soccer stadium to be named after murdered IDF soldier

The head of the Be’er Yaakov council, Nissim Gozlan, announced on Tuesday night that the local stadium will be named after IDF fighter Amit Ben Yigal, who was murdered by a terrorist during operational activity.

"I am happy to announce that this coming Thursday there will be a naming committee in which we will confirm the commemoration of the name of the late hero soldier Amit Ben Yigal by naming the new municipal soccer stadium after him," Gozlan wrote in his Facebook account.

He added, "Since the horrific murder, the Ben Yigal family has had no rest. If it is not enough that Amit's grave was desecrated immediately after his burial, yesterday we were also informed of the Supreme Court's unfortunate decision not to demolish the home of the terrorist who murdered the late Amit. I hope that the decision will be overturned."

"The residents of Be'er Ya'akov embrace the dear family and on this occasion, I also want to strengthen Amit's father, dear Baruch, who serves as an example and role model in his difficult struggle. Be'er Ya'akov has always been one big family, and will always be," concluded Gozlan.