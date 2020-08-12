IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

Fighter jets, combat helicopters and IDF tanks attacked a number of terrorist targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza overnight Tuesday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the air strike targeted a military compound, underground infrastructure and observation posts of the organization.

The air strikes were carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory during the past week.

"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and will continue to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

It was further stated that "the Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences of the terrorist acts against the citizens of Israel."

As of Tuesday evening, more than 60 fires had started in various areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip from incendiary balloons that landed in the region.

The IDF on Tuesday afternoon fired at a squad of incendiary balloon launchers to deter them and prevent them from launching the balloons.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented on the continued incendiary balloon warfare from the Gaza Strip and sent a message intended to be threatening to Hamas.

"They would do well to stop violating security and peace in the State of Israel. If that does not happen, we will have to respond," Gantz vowed.