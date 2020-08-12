Trump 'surprised' at Biden's pick of Harris

Trump says Kamala Harris was “very, very nasty” to Biden during the primaries.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was surprised that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, noting she had been disrespectful to Biden during the debates.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Harris had been “very, very nasty” to Biden during the primaries.

“One of the reasons that it surprised me, she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden and it’s hard to pick somebody that that’s disrespectful,” he told reporters. “Pocahontas” is a reference to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Earlier, Trump’s campaign responded to Harris’ selection as Biden’s running mate.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party. In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left,” said the statement.

“Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators. At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” it added.

Trump, meanwhile, tweeted a video portraying Harris as a radical leftist and warning of the implications of handing the reins to her.

Harris dropped out of the presidential race in early December due to financial pressures and after months of polling in single digits. Biden later said he would consider her as a potential running mate.

She now makes history as the first Black woman to serve as a major political party’s VP pick.

Biden’s choice of Harris fulfills a commitment the former Vice President made in March to name a woman as running mate.