How the Mossad is operating to calm the situation in Gaza

Mossad chief spoke with senior officials in Qatar as the IDF prepares to respond to the firing of incendiary balloons.

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen spoke with senior officials in Qatar amid the escalation on the Gaza border and the increase in balloon terrorism, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Mossad was involved in the transfer of Qatari money to the Gaza Strip, a move which is expected to bring peace and calm in the south. Israel wants to make sure that Qatar will continue to transfer money in the coming months, and beyond August.

At the same time, the defense establishment is preparing to intensify the measures against the Hamas terrorist organization, and messages regarding the demand to calm the balloon terrorism have been passed on to its representatives.

Israel is considering additional sanctions against the Gaza Strip, including a reduction and even a complete closure of the fishing zone, a halt in the transfer of fuel to the Palestinians and possibly even air strikes against those firing the incendiary balloons.

Security sources believe that Hamas directly commanded the squads that fired the balloons toward Israel.