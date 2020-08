Trump's campaign: Harris embraced the left’s radical manifesto

Trump's campaign warns against the possibility that the reins will be handed to Kamala Harris should she serve as Biden's VP.

US President Donald Trump’s campaign responded on Tuesday to the decision of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to pick Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party. In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left,” said the statement.

“Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators. At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” it added.

Trump, meanwhile, tweeted a video showing portraying Harris as a radical leftist and warning of the implications of handing the reins to her.