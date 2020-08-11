Biden picks Kamala Harris as his Vice President

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee has picked Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he has picked Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his Vice President.

"I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021," Biden said in an email to supporters.

In a separate tweet, he wrote, "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate."

He added: "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

Harris dropped out of the presidential race in early December due to financial pressures and after months of polling in single digits. Biden later said he would consider her as a potential running mate.

She now makes history as the first Black woman to serve as a major political party’s VP pick.

Biden’s choice of Harris fulfills a commitment the former Vice President made in March to name a woman as running mate.

Harris has been married to Douglas Emhoff, a Jewish lawyer, since 2014.