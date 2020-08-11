How today’s friends of Israel are those who turn to the Bible as their guide to understand what’s really happening in Israel.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Josh Reinstein, founder of the Israel Allies Foundation on his new book “Titus, Trump and the Triumph of Israel; The Power of Faith-Based Diplomacy.”

In the book Reinstein outlines the Jewish nation’s legal and political rights to the Land of Israel, but says “they pale in comparison to the Biblical rights of the Jewish people to the land.”

He discusses how today’s friends of Israel are those supporters in the Judeo-Christian world, who turn to the Bible as their guide to understand what’s really happening in Israel in the Middle East.