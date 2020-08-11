

Combat Anti-Semitism Movement applauds Facebook’s updated policy Updated policy specifies stereotypes alleging Jews run world, media, economy, or government. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Facebook The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) welcomed today’s announcement by Facebook that it has updated its policies on hate speech to specifically include the removal of offensive anti-Semitic sterotypes, including those which dehumanize Jews or allege Jewish control or power.



Recent reports have shown that incidents of anti-Semitism are increasing on social media platforms as the global Coronavirus and economic crisis continues. This worrying trend has been further highlighted by anti-Semitic messages recently posted by high-profile celebrities with significant social media followings.



Today, Facebook took an important step towards curbing this trend, by announcing an update to its policies on hate speech. In a blog post, Facebook’s VP Integrity, Guy Rosen announced that the policy update will more specifically account for certain types of implicit hate speech including “stereotypes about Jewish people controlling the world.” Such hate speech had previously not been effectively covered by Facebook’s policies.



The updated policy will address dehumanizing comparisons between Jews and vermin, as well as offensive, age-old stereotypes including “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”



Facebook’s updated policy also represents a positive step towards better clarifying what is anti-Semitism on the platform. It will now more closely conform with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-Semitism, which includes, “Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.”



Sacha Roytman-Dratwa, The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement Director : “The updated policy on hate speech announced today by Facebook is a significant step in the right direction to combat online anti-Semitism. For too long, social media platforms have been something of a ‘safe space’ for anti-Semites who wish to spread hatred against Jews, often reviving centuries-old stereotypes.



“When hatred and bigotry is permitted online, it is quickly replicated in real life and so we applaud the new Facebook policy prohibiting some of the most damaging anti-Semitic stereotypes. Although there is plenty more work to be done, Facebook has today set a strong example to all social media platforms.”



The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement is a non-partisan, global grassroots movement of individuals and organizations, across all religions and faiths, united around the goal of ending anti-Semitism in all its forms. Since its launching in February 2019, 260 organizations and 270,000 individuals have joined the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement by signing the campaign’s pledge. The CAM Pledge draws upon the IHRA international definition of anti- Semitism and its list of specific behaviors used to discriminate against the Jewish people and the Jewish State of Israel.





