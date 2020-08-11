Hundreds of glitterati from the world of culture are protesting tonight against the government plan to return shows to the coronavirus routine as approved by the health and culture ministers, because it does not include performances in closed buildings.

The actors gathered in front of the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem and realized their democratic right to protest against government procrastination in providing a solution for them.

Actor Guy Lowell said at the demonstration, "It's time for our prime minister to say something smart for a change, something without hysteria, something quiet, humble, wisdom that fills the heart, that connects, maybe something cultural. He's not responsible for the coronavirus but he is responsible for the crisis. He's drying up the world of culture. Without culture we're animals; without culture we're nothing. Thousands of people can be at the wedding of the Belzer Rebbe but 200 people can't sit in a show. Maybe with a little culture our children would get educated," he opined.

Actress Rebecca Michaeli said, "We have a very, very expensive government. It forbids me and my peers to exercise the fundamental right to culture. It is true that if we miss anarchist comedy - we can see our ministers in a multi-part play. If we want tragedy - we're in the most tragic situation that can be described.

"The members of the government are stealing the play from us. You are presenting, albeit carelessly, melodramas and soap operas in the changing plan announcements, but the people of Israel deserve more. They know playwrights much better than you," Michaeli added.





