Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit responded to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's letter claiming that the Attorney General was ignoring the threats against him.

"There is no basis for your claim that anyone is ignoring complaints about you or about any of your family members," Mandelblit wrote to Netanyahu.

The Attorney General writes that "all elements of the law enforcement system, including the Israel Police, the State Attorney's Office, and I personally take very seriously and resolutely any complaint of incitement or threat directed at you or your family members that raises criminal suspicion, in accordance with the provisions of state law.

"Thus, with regard to the tweet quoted in your letter from the evening, which is offensive to your wife, I would like to inform you that police treatment began several days ago, and this morning the suspect was questioned under warning. Also, as I was informed by Israel Police, in recent months, 19 investigations have been opened in connection with threats made against you and your family members, including following complaints you submitted to the police.

"These complaints were dealt with quickly and decisively. It will be clarified that in any case in those cases no approval is required from the State Attorney's Office. As for complaints of incitement to violence, I will note that recently we received 20 incidents of incitement to violence against you or your family from the Israel Police, and a minority came following the filing of complaints. Out of these incidents, investigations were opened in 10 cases, and in one of them an indictment has already been filed," the Attorney General added.

He notes that he turned to the head of the GSS and the acting Police Commissioner to check that the threats against Netanyahu were met with the required response. "As long as you have any complaints or questions on the matter, you are welcome to contact me at any time, as has been done in the past as part of work meetings we have held or in other direct discourse."

To read the full response letter in the original Hebrew, click here.

In the afternoon,

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sent a scathing letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit Tuesday afternoon, claiming that Mandelblit is not treating the threats to his life and the lives of his family members with the seriousness they deserve.

"I do not remember in the public discourse against women and public figures in Israel a threat of such a degrading and degrading sexual nature, not since the establishment of the state. The silence of most women's and human rights organizations and of many representatives and public servants cries to heaven," Netanyahu wrote.

"Your silence and inaction is the same, and I want to hope that unlike your previous responses, this time you will take the appropriate response and that there will be no more of these tortuous bureaucratic letters of rejection which cry out to heaven with their one-sidedness, inaction, and selective enforcement," Netanyahu added.

"Your inaction in the face of the calls for the murder of myself and my family represents a scandalous cheapening of our blood," the prime minister accused.

In recent days, Facebook has removed three fake profiles from the social network which posted incitement or calls for the assassination of Prime Minister Netanyahu.