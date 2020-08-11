Benny Gantz to undergo back surgery

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to arrive at Sheba Medical Center in the coming hours and begin a series of tests accompanied by the medical staff of the orthopedic department at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

The minister is expected to undergo back surgery in order to fix an injury that has persisted since his service in the IDF and has worsened in recent months.

Gantz's office clarified that this is a surgical procedure that is expected to take several hours.

Ganz today toured the Coronavirus headquarters at the Home Front Command and visited the naval base in Haifa. In recent hours, he has held security meetings in the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

Minister Michael Biton will fill in for the Defense Minister for the duration of Gantz's operation.