Report: US promises PA Israel will not apply sovereignty

PA reportedly agrees to renew ties with US after receiving assurances there will be no Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has received a promise from the United States that Israel will not unilaterally apply its sovereignty over any part of Judea and Samaria, Channel 12 News commentator Ehud Yaari reported.

According to the report, the PA agreed to renew ties with the US after receiving the promise.

MK Ayelet Shaked reacted with anger to the reports that the US was now officially against the application of Israeli sovereignty.

"There is no sovereignty and we knew from the first moment that the left-wing government was formed under Netanyahu and Gantz that this would not happen. Netanyahu missed a historic opportunity to change the crooked reality of the Middle East," Shaked said.