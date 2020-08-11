Shaked: Justice must be done, the terrorist's house will be destroyed

Former Justice Minister visits family of Amit Ben Yigal after Supreme Court stops demolition of the home of the terrorist who killed him,

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) visited the family of IDF Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal, a soldier who was murdered by a terrorist during an operation in Samaria, one day after the Supreme Court ruled that the house of the terrorist who killed him cannot be demolished.

"Justice must be done, the house of the vile terrorist will be destroyed. This is what the law states and this is what the ruling has stated over the years, despite the disregard of the two judges," Shaked told Ben Yigal's parents.

"This is an unfortunate ruling which is detached from reality. A terrorist who murdered an IDF soldier in cold blood must have his home destroyed, also for the sake of deterrence," Shaked said.