Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi today hosted a political-security briefing along Israel’s northern border with the ambassadors of twelve member states of the Security Council, ahead of its deliberations later today on Resolution 1701. The Council is expected to discuss UNIFIL’s mandate, with the decision on its renewal would be taken by the end of August.



As part of the briefing, the ambassadors were briefed on security matters by Commanding Officer of the Galilee Division, Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder.



Minister Ashkenazi discussed Hezbollah’s expansion in southern Lebanon with the ambassadors, as well as the terror group’s attempts to develop its precision missile capabilities.

“Israel cannot remain indifferent while Hezbollah continuously attempts to breach Israel’s sovereignty and harm its citizens. Hezbollah operates out of densely populated urban areas and uses Lebanese citizens as a human shield. We all witnessed this in last week’s tragic event, in which innocent Lebanese civilians were killed, and thousands more injured.

Israel offered the Lebanese government humanitarian aid, and is prepared to transfer equipment and receive injured civilians.

The political instability within Lebanon has allowed Hezbollah to essentially take over the entire country politically, militarily, and economically, all at Iran’s command. Iran has taken Lebanon hostage through Hezbollah”.



The Foreign Minister further briefed the ambassadors on the American proposal to extend the arms embargo on Iran, stating: “Israel absolutely supports the extension of the arms embargo on Iran. This is an imperative step in light of Iran’s aggression across the Middle East, its support of terrorism, and the threat it poses to regional stability. Arming Iran will threaten the stability of the Middle East, and we must all cooperate towards preventing this prospect. Containing the Iranian regime’s belligerence is not just in the interest of Israel, or of countries in the Middle East. It is an interest and moral obligation of all countries the world over. Weakening pressure on Iran now will only lead to failure, and this kind of policy approach has already proven so in the past. We expect the Security Council’s member states to support the American proposal to extend the embargo. Any position otherwise will only serve to increase the aggression of Iran and its proxies”.



Present at the briefing were ambassadors and deputy ambassadors from the United States, France, Britain, Russia, China, Germany, Ireland, Kenya, South Africa, Vietnam, and the Dominican Republic.