Netanyahu to Mandelblit: Your inaction makes my and my family's blood cheap

Prime Minister Netanyahu writes furious letter to Attorney General Mandelblit demanding he act against calls for violence against his family

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sent a scathing letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit Tuesday afternoon, claiming that Mandelblit is not treating the threats to his life and the lives of his family members with the seriousness they deserve.

"I do not remember in the public discourse against women and public figures in Israel a threat of such a degrading and degrading sexual nature, not since the establishment of the state. The silence of most women's and human rights organizations and of many representatives and public servants cries to heaven," Netanyahu wrote.

"Your silence and inaction is the same, and I want to hope that unlike your previous responses, this time you will take the appropriate response and that there will be no more of these tortuous bureaucratic letters of rejection which cry out to heaven with their one-sidedness, inaction, and selective enforcement," Netanyahu added.

"Your inaction in the face of the calls for the murder of myself and my family represents a scandalous cheapening of our blood," the prime minister accused.

In recent days, Facebook has removed three fake profiles from the social network which posted incitement or calls for the assassination of Prime Minister Netanyahu.