New polls show Trump now leads in Arizona and North Carolina - but only by a razor-thin margin.

President Donald Trump now holds a narrow lead in two key battleground states he won four years ago.

A new poll released by the Trafalgar Group found the president has a 1.4-point lead over Joe Biden in Arizona.

The poll, which surveyed 1,013 likely voters, projected the president receiving 46.2% of the vote to 44.8% for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen received 3.2% in the poll.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona by 3.5 points, 48.08% to Clinton’s 44.58%. That was a significant drop from the nine-point margin Mitt Romney received when he carried the state in 2012.

Other recent polls showed Biden winning in Arizona, however.

A poll by Predictive Insights, which surveyed 603 likely voters, showed Biden ahead in Arizona by four points, 49% to 45%. A recent CNN poll showed Biden leading by the same margin.

In North Carolina, a new poll by Rasmussen/Pulse Opinion conducted for the Center for American Greatness found the president leading Biden by a single point, 48% to 47%.

Trump carried North Carolina by 3.66 points in 2016, 49.83 to 46.17%.

The poll also found that when asked who they believe most of their neighbors will vote for, 43% of respondents said Trump, while just 30% said Biden, with 27% saying they were not sure.

The question has been used in the past as an indicator of how some voters who refuse to openly state who they plan to vote for actually support.

A plurality of respondents in the North Carolina poll also said they believed Trump will win, with 47% saying the president will win the 2020 presidential election, compared to 41% who said Biden would prevail.