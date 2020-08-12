The Civil War of 1861-1865 never ended

The war the Confederates declared against black people —brought as slaves to the USA—and their Union protectors, goes on to this day. Op-ed.

American children are (or are supposed to be) taught in our schools that the U.S. Civil War ended in April 1865, when Union (Republican) General Ulysses S. Grant accepted the surrender of Confederate (Democrat) General Robert E. Lee, at the Appomattox Court House, in Virginia. Some scattered battles continued for a few months, but in August 1866, President Andrew Johnson signed a formal end to the war that claimed nearly 700,000 Americans.

A sad chapter in American history was closed. Or so we thought.

Unfortunately, the war that the Confederates declared against black people — brought as slaves to the United States — and their Union protectors, continues to this day. Consider:

(1) The Reconstruction period lasted 12 years, from 1865-1877. The North (Republicans) sought to reintegrate the South (mostly Democrats) into the Union, in the face of southern state opposition through “Black Codes,” to control the labor and behavior of the nearly 4 million freed slaves. Here is the first hour of a four-hour video series by PBS that takes an in-depth look at the Reconstruction period.

(2) In 1867, southern Democrats opposed the ratification of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted former slaves equal protection under the Constitution.

(3) In 1870, southern Democrats also opposed the 15th Amendment, which guaranteed black Americans the right to vote.

(4) In 1867-1872, some among the southern Democrats established a domestic terror organization, the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), to intimidate the recently-freed slaves. The Klan acted to advance the Democrats’ opposition to any law or policy giving black Americans equal rights or representation. It continued terrorizing black Americans for decades, with the tacit approval of the Democratic Party. In fact, during the Democrats’ 1924 convention, delegates could not even muster the votes to condemn the Klan.

(5) Between 1875 – 1965, southern Democrats legislated “Jim Crow” laws that mandated racial segregation in public facilities, thus reversing the Republican legislation that ensured all Americans, including newly-freed slaves, would be treated equally under the law. Once again, the Klan helped to advance the Democrats’ objectives, and instill fear in any southerner who dared to stand up for black Americans’ civil rights.

(6) In 1964, southern Democrats opposed the Civil Rights Act, which mandated national laws outlawing discrimination and segregation. Over the Democrats’ opposition, the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and the 1965 Voting Rights Act were both passed by the U.S. House and the Senate, and President Lyndon Johnson (a Democrat) signed both into law.

(7) President Johnson supported and signed into law a variety of “Great Society” programs, notably the “War on Poverty,” which increased financing for public schools, higher education, and a Teacher Corps, all seemingly good ideas.

(8) Unfortunately today, 55 years later, the results are disastrous. Particularly due to misplaced incentives, black families are in a state of crisis which no Democrat wants to discuss. Until the 1960s, the vast majority of black American children were born into homes with both mother and father present.

Since the implementation of “Great Society” and “War on Poverty” programs, however, 73% of black children are now born to unwed mothers, and 66% are raised by single parents, which often has a tremendously negative impact on their educational attainment and proper behavioral development.

Dr. Thomas Sowell, the black economist with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, has done voluminous research into this issue.

(9) In 1916, Planned Parenthood was founded by racist Margaret Sanger to bring birth control into the reach of most of the population. Now, over 100 years later, about 860,000 babies are aborted annually, or about 23% of the 3,800,000 births per year in the U.S. Approximately 28% of the aborted babies are black, even though black women represent only 15% of the population. Despite this race-lopsided abortion scenario, Democrats’ support of Planned Parenthood is universally strong — insisting it receive about $500 million per year of U.S. taxpayer money — which is reciprocated by the abortion provider’s devotion of massive amounts of political donations exclusively to the Democratic Party.

And today, we see on streets across America — almost exclusively in cities that have been run by far-left Democrats for decades — rampant violent leftist anarchism and sedition, designed and perpetrated to overthrow not just the U.S. Constitution, but the freedom principles that gave birth to and frame it.

Rather than being a new phenomenon, the horrors we’re witnessing are an extension of the militant ideology that animated the southern states’ war against civil order, the U.S. Constitution, and anyone who dared to disagree with them.

Will these new seditionists & anarchists’ civil war against the U.S. Constitution finally end on November 3, 2020?

The law-abiding citizens of America, who constitute 90% of the population, are certainly hoping so!

Research & editing by Jon Sutz

