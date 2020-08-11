Arab thieves caught stealing 1,050 kilograms of Israeli produce

Border Police arrest four Arabs suspected of stealing a total of 1,050kg of produce, return the fruits to rightful owners.

Israeli Border Police officers on Monday night arrested two suspects, one of them a minor, for stealing about 350 kg of agricultural produce.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the suspects were identified by traffic officers, who noticed a suspicious vehicle and stopped it. In the vehicle were two suspects and a large amount of agricultural produce.

Border Police officers operating in the area arrived at the scene, and found that the fruit had been stolen from an orchard near the Hukok Junction. The officers located the farmer who had grown the produce.

Inspections revealed a total 350 kilograms (772 lbs) of mangoes, which were returned to the farmer.

The suspects, a 23-year-old and a 15-year-old, both residents of the northern Arab town of Rameh, were transferred for interrogation by Border Police.

In another incident on Monday, Border Police operating in the northern Kibbutz Lehavot Haviva

discovered a vehicle with a suspicious cart.

The officers stopped the vehicle, in which two suspects were driving towards the main road, and discovered that the cart contained a large amount of agricultural produce.

The produce, 700 kilograms (1,543 lbs) of melons, was found to have been stolen from the kibbutz.

The suspects, both in their 20s and residents of the northern Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, were transferred to the Border Police for interrogation.

The produce was returned to the farmer.