IDF: Tanks carried out operations on Lebanese border

On Tuesday morning, IDF forces conducted operational activities in an enclave on the Lebanon border, the IDF said in a statement.

The operation, conducted near the northern town of Yiftah, included the use of tanks, patrols, scanning the area, and gathering the armored and infantry forces.

All of the activity took place on Israeli territory and in coordination with the relevant bodies.

"The IDF continues to maintain increased readiness and to act through initiated actions near the border, in order to protect the residents of the north and to exercise the State of Israel's sovereignty," the statement said.

Last month, tensions ran high between Israel and Lebanon after suspicious activity was noted on the Lebanese side of the border.