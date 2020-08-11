Iran convicts two men of spying for Israel, Germany, UK

Two men sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly spying on Iran for Israel, Germany, and UK.

Iran said Tuesday that its courts have sentenced two men to 10 years each in jail for spying on the Islamic republic for Britain, Germany and Israel in separate cases.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said one of the convicts, Massud Mossaheb, had been "spying for (Israeli spy agency) Mossad and Germany in the guise" of the general secretary of the Austrian-Iranian Society.

Speaking to state television, he said the second man, Shahram Shirkhani, had been working for British intelligence.