Yifat Shasha-Biton: 'The skies aren't really reopening'

MK Shasha-Biton, head of Coronavirus Cabinet, says 'green' countries won't allow Israelis to visit, have not yet clarified conditions.

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud), who heads the Knesset's Coronavirus Cabinet, spoke about the plan to reopen Israel's aviation industry, admitting that "the skies are not really opening," Maariv reported.

In a Monday meeting, Shasha-Biton said that Israel "is fooling itself," emphasizing that the proposed plan does not include allowing non-Israeli tourists to enter the country.

During the discussion, it was noted that most of the "green countries" have not yet agreed to allow Israeli tourists to enter their territory, nor have they clarified under what circumstances they may agree to do so.

Health Ministry representative Dr. Asher Salmon emphasized that the goal is to reach a point where coronavirus test results are received within 24 hours. "We are not demanding tests, but it could be that other countries will demand tests," he explained at the meeting.

Under the proposed plan, Israelis will be able to travel to ten "green" countries without being required to quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Israel.

Officially, Israel's skies are scheduled to reopen on Sunday, but destination countries have not yet given their agreement for Israelis to visit, flight tickets are not yet being sold, and the Health Ministry has not yet set policies for travel.