Gilad Erdan departs for US to begin service as ambassador

Former Likud minister leads for US to replace Danny Danon as Israeli's ambassador to the UN.

Former Likud Minister Gilad Erdan left Israel early Tuesday morning, heading for New York, where he will replace Danny Danon as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“The last feelings of excitement before taking off for the US,” Erdan tweeted before the flight departed. “I’ll do everything I can to protect Israel, our one and only country, to represent it faithfully and fulfill my national mission. And this little darling of ours, Erel, turned five today! Congratulations my beloved son!"

Erdan stepped down as Regional Cooperation Minister in July, when he was tapped to become Israel's 18th ambassador to the United Nations.