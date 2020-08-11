Pennsylvania synagogue vandalized with swastika graffiti

Police in Harrisburg are investigating vandalism with swastikas on the Kesher Israel Synagogue in Harrisburg. Subscribe to W

Police in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are investigating vandalism at the city's Kesher Israel synagogue after an unknown vandal spray-painted two swastikas on the building's exterior.

Police confirmed that the investigation is underway, but did not release details, Fox43 reported. The swastikas were discovered Monday morning, and authorities believe the vandalism occurred overnight between Sunday and Monday, PennLive added.

Local 21 News quoted Rabbi Elisha Friedman, who said: "Nobody wants to think of their spiritual home, where they go for a peaceful religious experience, to gain inspiration, as being attacked and vandalized at night, but thank God nobody was hurt."

The site added that police do not believe there is a security threat, and that Kesher Israel said the building has been cleaned and the graffiti removed.

Pennsylvania Rep. Patty Kim tweeted: "Kesher Israel Congregation in HBG reported swastikas painted on its synagogue. Graffiti and vandalism will not be tolerated and I reject the hatred these symbols represent. While this may be an isolated incident, we cannot allow this behavior to become routine."