This is how the school day will look next year, during the coronavirus outbreak

Teachers not required to wear masks in class, as Education Ministry discusses high-risk students and number of matriculation exams.

At a Monday meeting of the Likud party, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that the school year would begin on September 1, according to the plan proposed by Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud).

According to a chart shared by Israel Hayom, students from preschool until grade 2 will not need to wear masks at all, and grade 3 students will need to wear masks only outside the classroom and during recess. Students from grades 4-12 will be required to wear masks throughout the day, both in and out of the classroom.

Teachers are not required to wear masks in class, but are required to wear masks while outside the classroom. However, this exemption is dependent on the teacher's ability to maintain a two-meter distance from the students, or the existence of a barrier between them.

Outside school, Israel requires individuals to wear masks if they are over six years of age.

Students from grade 3 and up will be expected to maintain social distancing, sitting at their own tables during class and keeping a two-meter distance during recess.

Special education programs will continue to operate as usual.

Special education students who are integrated into regular classrooms and whose classmates are studying from home will study as their classmates do and receive extra support either at school, at an educational center, or in a different way which will be approved by the district.

The Education Ministry is still discussing its plans for students who are considered high-risk and for whom attending school would be dangerous, Israel Hayom said. The Ministry is also discussing whether to reduce the number of matriculation exams students take this year.

Nitzan's after-school programs for preschool through grade two will operate five days a week, with set staff and groups. Plans are being made for the operation of after-school programs for grades three and four.

First grade students will be allowed to have one parent accompany them on the first day of school, to an area designated by the school.