Cool, then warm: Temperatures to rise throughout week

The cooler temperatures Israelis have enjoyed over the past few days may be coming to an end, forecasters say.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with lower temperatures than usual. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast.

In the Dead Sea area, the Jordan Valley, and the Arava, the heat may be extremely oppressive. Near the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) the heat is also expected to be oppressive.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures, especially in the inland and mountainous regions.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional slight rise in temperatures.

Friday will be clear, with temperatures rising slightly to seasonal average.