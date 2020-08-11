Helped by coronavirus crisis, Wix becomes Israel’s second-highest valued company

Coronavirus crisis helps boost Wix, an Israeli website creator platform, making it Israel's second most highly valued company.

The coronavirus crisis has helped make Wix, the popular website creator platform, the second-highest valued Israeli company.

Its share price has increased by 260 percent since March, Haaretz reported Monday, trading as high as about $319 on the Nasdaq exchange last week before dropping to about 283 on Monday morning.

Wix allows users to easily create websites with templates and drag and drop tools in a way similar to competitors such as Wordpress and Squarespace.

“We’ve made a leap from being a consumer product for a particular group to a necessity for many more people,” said Nir Zohar, the company’s president and chief operating officer. “It’s the way many people today are making a living, by selling online.”

Wix’s market cap was around $4 billion in 2018 — it is now close to $16 billion, according to Haaretz. That puts the nearly 15-year-old company close behind the cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies, which at $17.3 billion is Israel’s most valuable business.

Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami and Giora Kaplan founded Wix in Tel Aviv in 2006.