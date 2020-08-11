Minister Katz: You do not threaten the Prime Minister

Finance Minister blasts Gantz: If you want to show responsibility, you have to separate the political debate from the budget.

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz blasted Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday amid reports that Blue and White may support a law disqualifying Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from running in the election.

"If he tried to connect between those things, it is unfortunate and out of place. You do not threaten a Prime Minister and prevent him from running. If you want to be responsible, you have to separate the political debate from the budget issue," said Minister Katz said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

He continued, "We need a budget, and the only budget that is ready to be submitted now is the budget we have prepared for this year with the law of arrangements. Everything else is political debates. The only budget that needs to be brought forward in order to prevent a very severe blow is the budget for this year, which is ready.”

“Today it is absolutely clear that the agreement that talks about a two-year budget cannot exist. Even Blue and White understand that it needs to be postponed. It is not possible to complete the preparation of the budget, including the second and third readings, by August 25. "

The Finance Minister responded to allegations that he had recently had a confrontation with the professional echelon in his office, saying, "Only today I had a discussion with the representatives of the doctors and the people of the Ministry of Finance and I unanimously resolved the problem. I have professional discussions with the entire professional staff.”

“I completely refute the statement that I prevent the expression of a professional opinion. I am dominant in these things because I go into depth. No one has changed his position, I sat with them a week ago and everyone says unequivocally - if the government gives the green light, we will bring forward a budget within a few days."