Trump: I will reach a quick deal with Iran if reelected

Trump promises supporters at campaign fundraiser that he will reach a new deal with Iran within four weeks if reelected.

US President Donald Trump promised supporters at a campaign fundraiser in New Jersey on Sunday that he would reach a quick deal with Iran if reelected this coming November.

“When we win, we will have a deal within four weeks,” Trump said in a video from the fundraiser on Sunday shared by Jewish Insider reporter Jacob Kornbluh.

Some members of the crowd rose to their feet and cheered after Trump's remarks.

Trump in 2018 withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy.

Trump has expressed a willingness to reach a new deal with Tehran aimed at putting stricter limits on Tehran’s nuclear work, curbing its ballistic missile program and ending its decades of regional proxy wars.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ruled out talks with the US unless Washington apologizes for exiting the 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Tehran.