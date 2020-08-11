Global coronavirus cases surpass 20 million

At least 20,002,577 cases and 733,842 deaths have been reported around the world, most of them in the US and Brazil.

More than 20 million coronavirus cases have been now been registered across the world, over half in the Americas, according to an AFP tally of official sources on Monday night.

At least 20,002,577 cases and 733,842 deaths have now been reported. More than four out of 10 coronavirus cases have been in the United States and Brazil, the two most affected countries in the world.

While the US has logged 5,075,678 cases and 163,282 deaths, Brazil has recorded 3,057,470 infections and 101,752 deaths.

The pace of the pandemic appears to be stabilizing across the world with an additional one million cases detected roughly every four days since mid-July.

Latin America and the Caribbean, the hardest-hit region with 5,601,470 cases and 221,281 deaths, continues to experience rapid spread with 576,583 new infections reported in the last seven days, according to AFP.

It is followed by Asia (495,663), Canada and the US (379,017), Europe (153,879), Africa (89,644), Middle East (74,588) and Oceania (3,372).

Canada and the United States make up the second hardest-hit region overall, having recorded 5,195,417 cases and 172,300 deaths, ahead of Asia (3,493,026 cases, 72,486 deaths), Europe (3,374,166 cases, 213,484 deaths) and the Middle East (1,257,417 cases, 30,363 deaths).

Africa (1,057,730 infections, 23,582 deaths), which is the least-affected continent after Oceania (23,351, 346), has recorded more than half of its cases in South Africa.

The figure for the number of infections reflects only a fraction of the actual number of cases, AFP noted, as many countries use the tests only for tracing or do not have sufficient resources to carry out widespread testing.